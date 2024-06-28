Why are there so many roadworks in Elland: Massive multi-million pound project to revamp Calderdale town 'nearly finished' says council
As reported by the Courier, work has been underway for several months now to revamp Elland, using more than £6m from the Government’s Future High Street Fund.
The project aims to make the town a “more attractive place to be and improve amenities for people who live or work in or visit the town”, says Calderdale Council.
In its latest update, the council says the project is nearly done.
"As we near completion of the Future High Streets project, we’ve been applying fresh surfacing in Elland,” says the council on its Next Chapter website.
"An anti-skid treatment will be applied to all new areas of Southgate in July.
"New benches have been installed in Southgate Square.
"The new black road surface has been applied to Huddersfield Road. An anti-skid surface treatment will be applied. The finish of the completed surface will better complement the paving.
"The planting at Victoria Gardens is complete. Temporary barriers offer the plants a chance to bed in and will be removed shortly. Surfacing has been applied to Town Hall Street.”
The project has included pedestrianising part of Southgate area, reconfiguring road layouts, reducing the width of carriageways, and introducing new and wider pavements.
The market square has had new stone flags laid and a new seating area will create a space for residents, shoppers and visitors to rest, meet and take part in events at the new ‘Southgate Square’.
In Coronation Street car park, 17 parking bays will be kept, with an extra two parking spaces created on the adjacent road.
The Cartwheel Club has also been refurbished to create a new community hub.
Traders have been voicing concern, however, at a drop in footfall they fear has been caused by the ongoing work.
Having endured several months of disruption, traders have started holding meetings where they have been sharing worries about customers going elsewhere because of roadworks and parking issues.
Some have made a “use us or lose us” plea for people to continue supporting them while the work continues.
