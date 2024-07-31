Why are trains delayed: Trains through Halifax from and to Leeds and Bradford delayed after 'trespass incident'
National Rail says the incident between Bradford Interchange and Leeds is expected to cause issues until 5.30pm.
The delays are understood to be having a knock-on effect on Halifax journeys.
Nartional Rail has said: “A trespass incident between Bradford Interchange and Leeds means trains running between these stations may be delayed by up to 35 minutes or cancelled."
It says Leeds to Doncaster services will run between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate only and its alternative travel advice is to travel via Dewsbury.
National Rail says trespassing on the railway is illegal and dangerous, and offenders can face a £1,000 fine.
"When we see someone trespassing, we have to stop all trains in the vicinity to remove trespassers, check for damage and clear blockages,” said a spokesperson.
"This not only delays nearby trains but also has a knock-on effect on trains across the network, sometimes lasting for hours.”
