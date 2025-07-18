Why is Burdock Way closed: A58 flyover in Halifax closed this weekend for essential maintenance

A58 Burdock Way will be closed as weeks of works for essential maintenance come to an end.

Calderdale Council will be replacing the movement joints on the flyover and carrying out resurfacing work.

This essential maintenance will protect the structure and vehicles using the road and improve the road surface.

Whilst work is taking place it has been necessary for the road to be closed.

The north east carriageway, for routes from Halifax towards Stump Cross/Brighouse on the weekend of Saturday, July 19 and Sunday, July 20.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “The Burdock Way flyover, or Hebble Viaduct as it’s also known, is a busy route in and out of Halifax.

"This iconic part of the town’s skyline was built in the 1970s and as part of regular inspections, it’s been identified that essential work is now required to some of the joints on the structure.

“This is relatively straightforward maintenance, as the issue has been identified at an early stage, but for the safety of the workforce and road users, it will be necessary for us to completely close the carriageway to allow work to take place.

"We are also using this opportunity to carry out surface improvements and other maintenance work.

“We understand how well used this part of road is, especially during weekday rush hours, so we’ve limited this closure to overnight and at weekends, and work will be carried out in two stages to ensure only one carriageway is closed at a time.

"We’ve also taken other factors into account, such as timing the closures around the evening events taking place at the Piece Hall, when we expect the roads to be busier.

“We thank road users for their patience whist this important work is completed.

"The work will protect the structure and improve the road surface, prolonging the lifespan of the road.”