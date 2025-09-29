Why is Rochdale Road shut: 999 rescue closes major Calderdale route as buses diverted
As reported by the Courier, Rochdale Road was shut in both directions, with buses and drivers diverted away from the area.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire Service has now given more details about what happened.
They said crews were called to the area at 9.53am to reports of someone needing rescued “from depth”.
"We accessed one casualty using our line system and rescued them to ground level to pass them to the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service,” said the spokesperson.
A rescue “from depth” can refer to helping someone from the bottom of a steep banking, trench or other low-lying or submerged locations.
Bus company Team Pennine was still reporting the road as shut at 12.30pm, saying: “Due to a police incident on Rochdale Road in Sowerby Bridge the 561, 562 and 563 are diverting via Barkisland and West Vale in both directions until further notice.”