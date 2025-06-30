Why is there so much traffic in Brighouse: Firefighters tackle lorry blaze on Calderdale street
Teams were called to Knowles Road at 12.27pm to deal with the blaze and were still there at 1.15pm.
Nearby Huddersfield Road is reportedly shut while the firefighters tackle the blaze.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got called at 12.27pm to Knowles Road in Brighouse to reports of a large vehicle on fire.
"We currently have two crews at the scene damping down after extinguishing a HGV on fire.”
No injuries have been reported and police have been called to manage traffic in the area.