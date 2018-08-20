Why motorists will face weeks of road closures on Salterhebble Hill and the A629

Motorists will face weeks of road closures as the A629 from Salterhebble Hill to Shaw Hill as Calderdale Council carries out work on the road.

The existing road surface will be replaced in phases along the route and work is due to start at the end of August.

Calderdale Council has said it has carried out extensive planning to minimise disruption to local residents, businesses and the travelling public whilst these essential resurfacing works take place.

The phased works will be carried out overnight, between 7pm and 6am, and any works involving pneumatic breaking equipment will be completed by 11.30pm to minimise any disturbance during the night.

All road closures, diversion routes and traffic management will be clearly marked, and signs notifying people of closures will be in place two weeks before the closure.

Here is the resurfacing is scheduled.

Tuesday August 28 to Saturday September 1 – Shaw Hill to the Coronation Road pedestrian crossing. The junction of Coronation Road and Huddersfield Road will be closed and access will not be available for residents by vehicle during the hours of the works. Parking in the bus lane on Huddersfield Road will be suspended 24 hours a day during the works period.

Monday September 3 to Saturday September 8 – Coronation Road to Dryclough Lane. The junctions between Huddersfield Road and Stafford Square, Stafford Place and Limes Avenue will be closed and access will not be available for residents by vehicle during the hours of the works. Parking arrangements on Huddersfield Road between Coronation Road and Dryclough Lane will be suspended 24 hours a day during the works period. The traffic management plan for this work is available here.

During both of the above phases, Huddersfield Road residents are advised to park behind their houses or on neighbouring roads.

Monday September 10 to Thursday September 13– Dudwell Lane to Dryclough Lane. This section of road will be closed and access will not be available for residents by vehicle during the hours of the works. The traffic management plan for this work is available here.

Thursday September 13 to Tuesday September 18– Falcon Street to Dudwell Lane. The Dudwell Lane junction will be closed but Huddersfield Road will stay open. There will be two-way traffic lights on Salterhebble Hill. The traffic management plan for this work will be available shortly.

The diversion route during all works will be from Shaw Hill via Skircoat Road and Dudwell Lane.

The Council has said resurfacing works are highly weather-dependent and the timescales may have to change if the weather stops the works taking place as planned.