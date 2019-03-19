Why section of Elland bypass speed limit has been cut to 30mph

A section of Elland bypass will see the speed limit cut to 30mph for another ten weeks as Calderdale Council carries out safety work.

A temporary speed limit has been in place on Calderdale Way since the beginning of March

Calderdale Council has now explained what work is being carried out and why the cycle and pedestrian walkway has been closed off.

A spokesperson for the COuncil said: "You may have noticed the temporary 30mph speed limit on Calderdale Way (A629 Huddersfield Road).

"It's in place to ensure the safety of the team who are carrying out rock stabilisation work on the hillside. We're making the route safer for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers."

The work is set to be completed on May 31.