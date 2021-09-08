Witness appeal by police as motorcyclist dies in crash involving car

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were called at around 7.55pm yesterday (Tuesday, September 7) to reports of a serious road traffic collision on the Hebden Bridge Road, Oxenhope.

A Black and Green Kawasaki motorcycle was in collision with a white Volkswagen Polo close to the Waggon and Horses public house.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 38 year-old male from the Keighley area sadly died at the scene.