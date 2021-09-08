Witness appeal by police as motorcyclist dies in crash involving car
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on Tuesday evening.
Emergency services were called at around 7.55pm yesterday (Tuesday, September 7) to reports of a serious road traffic collision on the Hebden Bridge Road, Oxenhope.
A Black and Green Kawasaki motorcycle was in collision with a white Volkswagen Polo close to the Waggon and Horses public house.
The rider of the motorcycle, a 38 year-old male from the Keighley area sadly died at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or either vehicle prior to the collision and has any dashcam footage or any further information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 1520 of 7th September 2021.