Woman alive after being struck by train at station

A woman has suffered life-changing injuries after being struck by a train between in Leeds and caused disruption to services in Calderdale.

The incident happened near Cottingley Station at 1pm yesterday.

British Transport Police were called to the scene along with paramedics. They said:-

"British Transport Police were called to Cottingley station at 1pm following reports of a person being struck by a train.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious.

"The woman has been taken to Leeds General Infirmary with injuries that are serious but not life-threatening."

Northern Rail tweeted that all lines between Leeds and Sowerby Bridge were blocked.