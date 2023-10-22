Wyke crossroads tops the list for supernatural sightings as Yorkshire's roads are named the most haunted in England

A new study has revealed the most haunted roads in England ahead of the spookiest time of the year.

Yorkshire residents are one of the most likely to catch sight of the things that go bump in the night, with the county’s roads named the most haunted in England after 54 reported paranormal sightings.

The “haunting manifestations” have been logged in the paranormal database for the county, which holds more than 13,700 entries. Some accounts date from the past year, and other stories are reputedly hundreds of years old.

The road with the most concentrated supernatural activity is the junction on the A58/A641 in Wyke, known as “Hell Fire Corner”.

Ghostly horsemen, phantom cars and unspecified flying objects have been reported around this junction, which is considered an accident black spot.

National Scrap Car’s analysis revealed Yorkshire, Dorset, Essex and Kent as the most haunted counties in the country.

In the South West, a total of 218 paranormal sightings have been logged across the region’s roads.

Notable sightings include two groups of pallbearers that have been reported along roads in the village of Powestock in Dorset.

The first group appear to be headless and can be seen carrying a coffin slowly along the North Poorton road, while the second has also been spotted carrying a coffin along a lane leading to West Milton, but it is not known if both groups are related.

The East and South East of England rank in second and third place, with 179 and 146 sightings respectively.

Essex and Suffolk have the most haunted roads in the East, while Kent and Buckinghamshire’s roads are the spookiest in the South East.

Dorry Potter, from National Scrap Car, said: “Have you ever felt a spine-tingling sensation while driving along some of England’s roads?

"Our chilling research will hopefully inspire the ghost-busters among us to venture out on a spooky road trip this Halloween.