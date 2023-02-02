Yobs stop buses running update: Louts have been throwing stones at buses in Halifax for past two weeks

As reported by the Courier, First said the 521, 522 and 523 would be avoiding Occupation Lane in Illingworth yesterday evening (Wednesday) because of “acts of vandalism”.

A spokesperson for First Halifax has today told the Courier the issues have been going on for the past fortnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully no one has yet been hurt but the culprits are causing real issues for the operator.

Yobs have been throwing stones at First buses

“We have been experiencing problems with anti-social behaviour and vandalism in the Illingworth area for the past fortnight and are relieved that no one has been hurt as a result of stones being thrown at buses,” said the spokesperson.

“The safety of our staff and customers is our highest priority and we are working closely with the police to investigate these incidents including the use of on board CCTV footage to help identify the individuals involved.

“Such attacks can have very serious consequences and we would encourage anyone with information to contact the police or get in touch with Crimestoppers.

“Every time we have to divert buses or shorten a route, it is disrupting the lives of local people in the communities we serve.

“Acts of vandalism cause significant interference to the timetable. We aim to source a replacement bus as quickly as possible in order to minimise disruption to our customers but when vandalism occurs while the bus is in service, then it does inevitably and regrettably result in at least part of that scheduled journey being cancelled and or re-routed to avoid further incidents.

"Repairing a bus means it may also be missing from service the following day too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buses are understood to be running as normal in Illingworth today but the service impacted for serval hours last night.

Anyone with information about the yobs that might help police with their investigations should contact them by calling 101 or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.