Yorkshire rail delays after 'protesters on train tracks' force closure of Manchester Piccadilly Station

Commuters are facing delays and a railway station has been forced to close after campaigners gathered on train tracks.

National Rail said Manchester Piccadilly station was unexpectedly shut from about 2pm today (Sunday).

Protesters had gathered on the tracks and were "attempting to climb overhead line equipment," it added in a post on Twitter.

The closure is causing delays across the region to rail services.

It is expected to continue until about 4.30pm today.

National Rail said services are accepting tickets along other "reasonable routes" for passengers affected at the station.

In a statement on its website, National Rail said: "A trespass incident at Manchester Piccadilly is causing major disruption to trains at the station.

"Trains may be amended, cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

"A normal service is expected to resume by 16:30."