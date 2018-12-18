Travel delays as car flips and crashes through central reservation on M62 near Scammonden

Motorists are facing lengthy delays after a collision on the M62 near Scammonden

One lane has been closed on both carriageways of the motorway while police and Highways England staff deal with the crash, between junctions 22 and 23 at Scammonden.

The crash scene on the M62. Picture: Highways England.

There are reports of four miles of congestion.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service has also been sent to the scene.

Drivers have been told to expect delays of around 30 minutes, with four miles of the motorway said to be affected by traffic congestion.

In a tweet shortly after 2pm, Highways England said: “Recovery is now on scene. Our crews are working to get the lane closures removed as soon as it is safe to do so.”

All lanes have now reopened.

