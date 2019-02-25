Tributes paid after Halifax schoolgirl dies in holiday tragedy

A nine-year-old from Halifax that tragically died after eating an ice cream on holiday in the Costa del Sol has been named locally as Habiba Chishti.

The tragedy occurred last Saturday while holidaying during the half-term holidays with her family. She was allergic to nuts, and is believed to have gone into anaphylactic shock after suffering a severe allergic reaction. She is understood to have died on Monday at Malaga Hospital.

Her father has been named locally as dentist Wajid Chishti.

A number of tributes have been shared on social media to a girl with a 'perfect smile'.

Shaheen Ul-Haq said: "Very heart breaking news. She along with her brother and sister used to go swimming with my son and niece every weekend, she was in his class.

"Can't believe I won't see her singing and dancing and that cheeky smile of hers is no more."