Tributes paid to woman who died after being hit by lorry in Halifax

Emergency services were called to the scene on Queens Road at the junction with Hanson Lane yesterday morning.

West Yorkshire Police received reports of a road traffic collision just after 8.30am on July 6.

Fire crews and paramedics were also called as a police cordon was set up/

Scene of accident, Hanson Lane/Queens Road, Pellon, Halifax

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a lorry in Halifax

"It happened at about 8.27am in Queens Road, at the junction with Hanson Lane.

"The pedestrian, a 32-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Enquiries are continuing into how the collision occurred and investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened immediately prior to the incident, or anyone with dash cam footage or footage that will assist the investigation.

"The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the collision and can be contacted on 101 or through the options on the West Yorkshire Police website.

"The log reference is 292 of 6 July."

People in Calderdale have offered their condolences on the Halifax Courier Facebook Page. Here are some of the message.

Lindsey Cato: "R.i.p to the lady who sadly didn't survive thoughts and prayers to her family and friends."

Maxine Julie Speight: "So sad feel for poor family at this sad time."

Mark Andrew: "RIP to the lady involved."

Clair Grundy: "That’s an awful road to drive on nowadays, definitely needs some safety measures in place, I hate driving on there. RIP."

Debs Rodd: "Heartbreaking. My heart goes out to the family at this sad time."

Sarah Louise Louise: "Rip so sad."