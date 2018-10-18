Tributes to 'amazing' Halifax mum found dead at her home

Tributes have been written to a 27-year-old mother of one who was tragically found dead in her own home on Saturday.

Police were called to the address of Jade Alderson, who leaves behind a three-year-old son. They are not treating her death as suspicious.

Posting on social media, her friend Kayleigh Chapps wrote: "Gonna miss you like crazy you was the most amazing lass I’ve even known and always did your best by everyone. Why does this world have to be so cruel?"

Jade is thought to have become a hairdresser after having worked at Lloyds Banking Group's Copley data centre.

Another tribute, posted by colleague Lisa McNee, said: "I may not have knew you long but you were an amazing work buddy and always brightened up my shift when we where together! I'll miss your banter and beautiful smile, sleep tight hun and l hope you're now at peace. Thinking of your family and your little boy at this sad time."

Amy McCallum writes: "I can't believe it. You were my best mate in college you were my partner in crime. The memories I have of us I will treasure it forever. Thinking of your perfect little boy Jake and your lovely family."

An inquest into Jade's death is yet to be opened by Coroners.