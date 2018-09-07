Tributes to Halifax teen rugby player Harry Sykes who has died on a team tour

Tributes have been paid to a teenage rugby player wh has died while on an overseas tour with Halifax Elite Rugby Academy.

Harry Sykes, 16, was on tour with his teammates from the academy in France when tragedy struck.



The Halifax ERA said in a statement: "We are devasted beyond words to confirm that one of our players, Harry Sykes, passed away yesterday, Wednesday 5th September.

"We ask that you respect the privacy of Harry's family, friends and teammates at this most difficult time.

"A full tribute will be released in due course but at the moment we are all coming to terms with the loss of a truly kind, honest and committed young man.

The Rugby Football League has also expressed its condolences to the family of Halifax Elite Rugby Academy player Harry Sykes who has tragically passed away.

Harry who was 16 years old was in France as part of a tour organised by Halifax Elite Rugby Academy.

Rugby Football League Chief Executive Ralph Rimmer said “We are extremely saddened by the tragic news that Halifax Elite Rugby Academy’s Harry Sykes has passed away.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Harry’s family, friends and teammates at this sad time. The RFL Benevolent Fund has been in contact and is providing support.”

A tribute to the player has been posted on Halifax RLFC's Facebook page.

It reads: "Halifax RLFC would like to express our condolences to the family and teammates of local young player Harry Sykes who has tragically passed away in France whilst on tour with his team from the Halifax Elite Rugby Academy. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and teammates at this time."

