Tributes to leading Calderdale businessman John Siddall

A former managing director of a leading Calderdale group of companies, Mr John Siddall has died aged 91.

Mr Siddall took over the role of MD of Standard Wire, which was at Copley, Halifax, from his father, one of the Siddall and Hilton group of companies founded by his grandfather.

John lived in Calderdale all his life, principally in Sowerby Bridge, in childhood at Greetland and Norland and at Warley, Halifax, in retirement.

For a time he went to Heath Grammar School and completed his education out of town. He began working in the family companies after army service in India at the end of the second world war.

In later years he chaired The Siddall & Hilton Group, which also included Sidhil Ltd, then at Claremount Road, Halifax, Arthur Dixon’s near Queen’s Road, Halifax, and Redfearn’s Wire Products - eventually Siddall and Hilton Products - in Brighouse. He also chaired the national UK Wire Association.

John played hockey for Halifax, was secretary of the Yorkshire Hockey Association and umpired when his playing days were over. Until his 89th birthday he enjoyed swimming at Sowerby Bridge and occasionally Halifax pools, and in earlier times regularly walked to work from his then home at Pye Nest. He was a keen caravanner with family and friends.

John and his late wife Pamela had three children and he leaves sons Martin, Jeremy and Clive and nine grandchildren.