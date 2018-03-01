Trio sentenced over ‘serious mob violence’ at boxing night

THREE more men have been sentenced over “serious mob violence” during a mass brawl between rival supporters at a boxing event.

In November 16 men were handed jail sentences totalling more than 20 years over the violent disorder at the event at Leeds United’s centenary pavilion at Elland Road.

Jailed for 22 months: Andrew Briers

Leeds Crown Court heard families had to climb into the boxing ring for safety and other youngsters had to be ushered into a cloak room as violence erupted on February 18 last year.

The widespread disruption broke out between rival fans supporting boxers who were opponents in one of the scheduled bouts at the event.

Around 700 tickets were sold for the event in which 11 amateur bouts were to be staged throughout the evening.

There had been an “exchange of insults” on social media between supporters of rival boxers from Leeds and Wakefield in the run-up to the event.

Organisers were aware of the trouble and efforts were made to separate the two groups on the night.

At the end of the fight the bell sounded and there was incident between one of the boxers and his opponent’s trainer which acted as a “catalyst” for the violence.

The court heard people pushed forward and chairs were thrown as around 50 people began fighting with each other, including women.

Security guards were powerless to stop the fighting which lasted around 15 minutes.

Prosecutor Philip Adams said: “The scene was one of total chaos.”

Security staff ushered injured people and children into a cloakroom for safety.

One man was struck on the back of the head and wounded.

Fighting also continued outside the venue.

Much of the incident was captured on CCTV and people took mobile phone footage which was later posted on Youtube.

Those sentenced today were: Andrew Briers, 33, of no fixed address, jailed for 22 months after he pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Barry Lyons, 44, of Towe Mount, Leeds, jailed for eight months after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

Ryan McDonagh, 37, was six months, suspended for two years, plus £500 costs after pleading guilty to affray