TSB announces closure of one of its Calderdale branches

TSB has announced the 82 branches of their store which will close next year - and one is in the Calderdale area.

TSB announced the closures on Monday as part of their "new strategy for future growth", but only released the list of branches today.

TSB branch in Todmorden (Google Street View)

Calderdale's Todmorden branch is among the closures and will close in June next year, it was confirmed this morning.

In a statement, the company said that the closures were a "response to changing customer behaviour", accompanied by a £120m investment in their digital channels.

Around 370 jobs will be affected by the closures, though TSB said they were "committed to maintaining a national branch footprint".

Following the closures, 65% of the country's population will live within four miles of a TSB branch, the company said.

Robin Bulloch, Customer Banking Director at TSB, said: “We have made the difficult decision to close 82 branches, today announcing the locations. We will fully support customers through this transition.

“We realise this is difficult news for our branch partners and will do everything to support those affected to offer voluntary redundancies and redeploy as many people as we can to other roles.”

A number of services will be in place to support customers during the transition, TSB said, including one-to-one sessions with regular branch users and workshops to help build confidence with digital and telephone banking.

Customers who wish to switch provider will also be assisted in store.