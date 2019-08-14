Tuesday 2 o’clock Club bouled over by housebuilder’s £1,000 donation

A Calderdale group which tackles loneliness in the elderly is a step closer to creating a boules court thanks to a donation from a regional housebuilder.

The Tuesday 2 o’clock Club has received a £1,000 donation from Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire as part of its Community Champions scheme.

The club meets fortnightly at Stones Cricket Club in Ripponden and provides a range of activities for elderly people to enjoy, helping to improve their social life as well as meeting new people.

The donation will go towards its plans to build a boules court.

Frances Kate Turner from the club, said: “We are thrilled that Persimmon Homes has generously gifted us with the donation.

“Introducing a court will not only enhance our offering but will help keep our members physically active.

“Being outside and keeping mobile and healthy is hugely beneficial to our members.”

Simon Whalley, sales director for Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support such a fantastic group in our community.”

The Persimmon Homes Community Champions initiative invites groups and charities to apply for match-funding of up to £1,000 by completing an online form at www.persimmonhomes.com/charity.