Tune in for a sneak peek at tonight's award ceremony

We will be streaming an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the Calderdale Excellence in Business Awards on Facebook Live this evening at 6pm.

For all the latest updates on the awards ceremony follow #CalderBiz2019 on Twitter.

The categories for the awards evening are: Apprentice of the Year, Digital/ Technology Development, Employer of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, International Business of the Year, Large Businesses, Leisure Retail Business of the Year, New Business of The Year, SME Business of the Year and Sustainable Business of the Year.

The shortlisted businesses are: Smart Storm; Vapour Cloud; Vizulate Digital; Credit Resource Solutions, Classroom Secrets;PL Projects, Town Hall Dental, Blue Fin Trading; Addev Materials Pexa; ISDM Solutions, Quickslide, Al's Emporium; Victoria Theatre; Primal Training UK, Candle Digital; Alibi Bar and Restaurant;Venture Forge;The Boardroom; G's Cakes, Sowerby Bridge Day Nursery, Vapour Cloud, Halifax Scaffolding and Yorkshire Payments .

The shortlisted apprentices are Andrew Beattie of R.B. Electrical Ltd, and Leland Heslop of Pennine Pneumatic Services Ltd.

HSBC are sponsoring the International Business of the Year Award.

Vickie Kielty, Senior Commercial Manager for West and North Yorkshire at HSBC UK, said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring the award which recognises some of the best businesses in the Calderdale area who are taking their goods and services to the world.



“For more than 150 years we’ve been connecting exporters with trading partners overseas and this is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the success of those businesses who are finding growth in markets around the globe.”

Calder IT are sponsoring the Digital/Technology Development award. The Halifax based IT business pride themselves on their dynamic energy and providing a full suite of IT product and services for Small to Medium sized businesses.

James Bulley, managing director said: “Calder IT are proud to be a sponsor for the 2019 Calderdale Business Awards. There are some fantastic businesses within the Calderdale area and it great to come out and celebrate their success. I hope the recognition that these businesses achieve helps to promote their future growth.”

Excitement for the evening from the local business community has been steadily growing on social media.

Yorkshire Payments tweeted: "We're super excited to be attending and so amazed to be in the finals for the 'SME of the year' award."

"Good News! We are happy to announce that we have been shortlisted in two categories at this year's Calderdale Excellence in Business Awards! We are up for Employer of the Year and Sustainable Business of the Year! Thanks to our clients and staff for all your continued support," posted PLProjects.

Quickslide said that they are "proud to be finalists in the Calderdale Business Awards for ‘Large Business of the Year’. Bring on the awards evening with our lovely team".

