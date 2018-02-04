Tunnel society’s reflections video series puts structure in spotlight

The Queensbury Tunnel Society, which is promoting the idea of a cycle path through a disused railway tunnel to the west of Bradford, is publishing a collection of filmed interviews with people who have connections with the Victorian structure.

The videos will cover five themes: cycling, campaign, engineering, memories and politics and form part of the society’s ongoing efforts to convince stakeholders, including Bradford Council, that the tunnel is an asset.

Norah McWilliam, leader of the Queensbury Tunnel Society, said: “We’re working hard to promote our vision of the tunnel as a feat of Victorian engineering that still has a valuable role to play in the 21st century. These videos will help us, through the insight of friends who share the vision.

“It’s a complex story with lots of sub-plots, but we have to unravel them before it’s too late.