Turncoat Marketing’s cost-effective service

New Halifax marketing agency Turncoat Marketing is offering an ‘on-demand’ service to give clients greater flexibility at the right price.

Turncoat is a creative collective of marketing strategists, designers and writers aiming to put clients in control of their client-agency relationships.

A spokesman for the firm said: “We want long-term relationships with our clients, of course.

“But we want to work on their terms, so we are offering short-term contracts. Because if our clients can leave us at a month’s notice, it’s on us to be brilliant all the time.

“It works for Netflix, so why shouldn’t it work for marketing agencies?”

Visit www.turncoatmarket ing.com for more details.