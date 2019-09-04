Turning Calderdale fish ponds into a graveyard plan submitted by developers

An application to turn some fish ponds into a graveyard have been submitted to Calderdale Council.

Mr M. Mansha of Halifax-based Restgardens Ltd has applied for change of use of fish ponds and an angling facility at land north of Slack Lane, Soyland, Ripponden.

In a supporting statement submitted with the application, number 19/01009/FUL, which was received by the council last week, Restgardens Ltd say the site is a field in the green belt, with access via Slack Lane, and at the corner it has existing buildings with off-street parking for nine vehicles.

The proposal says the aim is for “change of use of the land from ponds to burial grounds. Land to be returned to its original infrastructure by removing the ponds, bringing it back to its original landscape and to change the use to burial ground.”

The application also asks for permission to undertaken necessary engineering work.

Soyland Moor is 500 metres to the west, and is a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest.

The statement goes on to argue a burial ground, according to the National Planning Policy Framework, is one of the uses which can be deemed appropriate for the green belt and the proposals would preserve the openness of the green belt.

“The application is not to construct any new buildings as the site contains the buildings mentioned…and is to re-use the existing buildings to design the managing and maintaining of the burial grounds in the manner which protects public health, meeting the consistency with ecological principles,” it says.

There is a demand for burial grounds in the private sector, says the supporting statement.

It goes on the argue that given the limited scale and nature of the change, it would not create any unacceptable adverse impacts on neighbouring residential amenity.