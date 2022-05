A Kia and a BMW collided at the junction of Wakefield Road and Copley Grove on Monday night.

Police were called at 8.31pm and arrested both drivers on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit.

Four people were taken to hospital. None are understood to have suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with information should call police