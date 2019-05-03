Two arrested in connection with the death of teenage Halifax rugby star Harry Sykes

Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a Calderdale schoolboy who tragically died on a 'dream' rugby tour last year.

Lightcliffe Academy pupil Harry Sykes, 16, of Queensbury, drowned in a lake in southern France during a tour in Carcassonne whilst on tour with Halifax Elite Rugby Academy in September.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police have arrested two men in connection with an investigation into the death of teenager Harry Sykes.

"Both have been released under investigation and enquiries are continuing."

The youngster was a member of Queensbury ARLFC.

A tribute to the player posted on Halifax RLFC's Facebook read: "Halifax RLFC would like to express our condolences to the family and teammates of local young player Harry Sykes who has tragically passed away in France whilst on tour with his team from the Halifax Elite Rugby Academy.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and teammates at this time."