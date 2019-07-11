Two licensed conveyancers joining forces

Two licensed conveyancers have announced they have merged.

The merger of Angela Viney Conveyancing Services and Linda Heald and Co Property Lawyers took place this month.

The move means their combined services will offer clients 45 years of conveyancing knowledge and experience.

With offices based in Sowerby Bridge, Linda Heald has over 12 years of experience of both residential and commercial property law, and is a Commissioner for Oaths as well as a licensed conveyancer.

She has a broad knowledge of conveyancing in the Calderdale area and in particular Sowerby Bridge and the Ryburn Valley.

Angela Viney Conveyancing Services offer even more length of service having celebrated its 30th Anniversary last year.

Angela Viney Conveyancing Services has branches in Halifax, Huddersfield, Todmorden and Shelf, so the merger with Linda Heald will see the two companies have five branches across Calderdale and Kirklees.

Angela Viney herself was one of the first-ever established licensed conveyancers in England and Wales, and during her long career has been the chair of the CLC, the regulatory body for licensed conveyancers, as well as the chair for the SLC, the representative body for licensed conveyancers.

She holds the position of senior partner within her company, alongside managing partner Darren Becks, and newly-appointed partner Jack Viney.

Darren Becks said: “We are very excited to merge practices with Linda Heald.

“As fellow licensed conveyancers, we have already enjoyed an excellent working relationship with Linda over many years and are pleased to welcome her to our team. There is strength in numbers and I’m certain our collective teams, reputations and goodwill will stand us in good stead for the future.

“We will, of course, strive to continue to maintain the personal service we are so very proud to offer.”

Linda Heald said: “This is an exciting development for my business following on from the nine years I have single-handedly built up my practice in Sowerby Bridge.

“As a resident of the local community I will be proud to continue to provide a personal and efficient conveyancing service to clients throughout the Ryburn Valley, both old and new, but with the additional support of the directors and staff of Angela Viney Conveyancing Services.”