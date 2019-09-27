Two roads re-open as firefighters continue to deal with blaze in Wainstalls

Two roads have re-opened but fire crews are still dealing with a blaze at a waste management centre in Wainstalls in Halifax.

Crews were alerted to the fire at Kemp Waste Management on Balkram Edge at 1.10am today and eight appliances were needed.

Moor End Road and Clough Lane are now open but Balkrum Edge Road will remain closed for most of this afternoon.

Firefighters say no hazardous materials are involved but people who live nearby are being asked to keep doors and windows shut.

Four pumps are still at the scene.

Buses routes are being diverted, with Metro saying it is unable to serve between Mount Tabor and Mixeneden in either direction until the road has been reopened.