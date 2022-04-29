Two taken to hospital after Halifax house fire

Firefighters from four stations - Illingworth, Halifax, Bradford and Fairweather Green - were called to the fire at a house on High Lees Road at 6.28pm.

They said a chip pan was on fire.

One female was led to safety from the house by fire crews and was given first aid by firefighters after suffering smoke inhalation.

Crews from four stations were called to the fire in Mixenden

She was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment along with a another person who was out of the house when firefighters arrived