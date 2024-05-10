Underground rescue: Two people rescued after being trapped underground in Halifax
Two people were rescued by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service after being trapped underground yesterday (Thursday).
Teams were called at 7.05pm to Paddock Lane in Halifax to reports of two people trapped underground.
Crews from Halifax, Illingworth, Cleckheaton and Bradford were in attendance along with a technical rescue unit and an aerial appliance.
The fire service worked with West Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, Yorkshire Water and The Environment Agency during the rescue.
Both casualties were rescued using line rescue gear and were passed into the care of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
