Union chief explains Calderdale bin strike cancellation

A proposed bin strike across Calderdale has been suspended after union chiefs received an 'improved pay offer' from the company which runs the service on behalf of Calderdale Council.

Ashley Harper, Regional Organiser of trade union Unison, said: "Action has been suspended after an improved pay offer was offered by authorities.

"We will now be consulting with our members with this and decide a course of action."

READ MORE: Calderdale waste centre and bin collection strike is called off

The strike action, which was planned for December 3 and 4, was to be followed by an overtime ban for the rest of the week.

Mass disruption was forecast, with 94.9% of members balloted voting in favour of the strike action.