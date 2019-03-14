Unmasked app provides mental health support

The UK’s first free peer to peer support App, the brainchild of two local men, is being launched this month in a bid to help people with mental health issues find friendship and support, whatever their state of mind.

The ‘Unmasked’ App is designed to enable users to create bonds with people they wouldn’t ordinarily meet.

Unmasked is a free app, built around research and consultation with a number of mental health charities and agencies in the UK. Users can choose to appear masked (using an emoji to convey their state of mind) or unmasked as themselves.

The system helps people form friendships with other users with mental health issues – users can search by age, location and illness to chat with peers to give and receive support in times of need.

Doug Dennison, 35, and Logan Smith, 26, have been friends for over a decade. The men each had their own individual reasons for seeking help in the mental health arena, which led to the idea of the app.

Doug is from Hebden Bridge and used to work in sales for Ford when tragedy struck his family. Doug and his ex-partner were expecting twins in 2008.

Tragically, due to complications during delivery, both babies died in hospital. Just two years later, a similar catastrophic event took place when Doug and another partner lost their child when it passed away after living just two short hours. In true, stiff upper lip style, Doug bottled things up for many years before being diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Doug said: “The experiences I’ve had have left me with severe mental scarring. When my friend Logan mentioned his idea for a mental health support app, I realised I had ideas and a lot of relevant experience to bring to the project too.

“In the future we hope to license the app out to corporates and large organisations to have the system branded in their house style to help their employees air their concerns about mental health issues.”

Logan, who lives in Sowerby Bridge, came up with the initial idea for Unmasked when his wife was struggling to cope with her anxiety and depression between sessions of counselling.

Logan said: “My wife was doing well with the counselling sessions she attended but in between appointments the support just wasn’t there. I knew it would be really helpful for her to have a network of peers to chat with when she needed to talk – peers who would understand her particular mental health issues and provide experience and support to each other.”

The app, which has been written by Middlesbrough based developers MGC enables users to reach out to other people with mental health issues to find support, have a chat or share experiences. The app’s designer Chris Carroll said: “Users can find others of a similar age, in their local area or those who suffer from a similar illness.”