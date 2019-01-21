Unusual sight as pair of parakeets spotted in Sowerby Bridge

There have been a couple of unusual visitors spotted flying around Sowerby Bridge today (Monday).

Matt Eames snapped this picture of a pair of ring-necked parakeets in the trees by the Lidl on Tuel Lane.

The ring-necked parakeet is the UK's only naturalised parrot but they are usually found in south-east England, particularly Surrey, Kent and Sussex.

They do however travel further north during the winter time, mainly to coastal areas.

The birds are often found in flocks and can number hundreds at a roost site.

Have you seen the colourful birds out and about in Calderdale?

