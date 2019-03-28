Up, up and away on 40 metre Halifax fairground ride

Robinsons Fair

By the Railway Station and Eureka, Halifax from March 28-31

Enjoy all the fun of the fair as organiser Stewart Robinson promises the Tagada, Waltzers, Dodgems, Sizzler Twist, Crazy Hopper and the Devil Rock (seen here in the photograph).

The fair will see the debut of a brand new 40 metre observation swing (see cover) ride, the “tallest fairground ride” to open in the town. It is being delivered from Europe just days before the fair commences. The fair is open from 6-9pm on Friday, Saturday from 12 noon to 9pm, and Sunday from 1pm to 8pm.