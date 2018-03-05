UPDATE: Calderdale grit bins and refuse collections after weather blitz

Work is underway to rid Calderdale of what’s left of snow and ice that’s on the roads and pathways.

All council owned grit bins are being refilled today, Calderdale Highways has said and snow blowers are also working today to clear roads in outlying areas of the district.

There is still service disruption with bin collections, with Calderdale Council saying that any recycling that isn’t collected on the scheduled day will not be returned for.

They ask for people to take their bins back into their gardens ready to be put out on the NEXT scheduled pick up day.

For waste bins they say that crews have worked all weekend in an attempt to catch up, however any refuse not collection will also not be returned for and collections will take place on your next sceheduled day.

They say they will also take bagged excess waste at this time.