UPDATE: Calderdale public services - which have fallen victim to the snow?

Several council services have been cancelled or disrupted while snow continues to fall across Calderdale.

Most libraries are open but will close early at 5pm. These are; Halifax Central Library, Brighouse, King Cross, Todmorden, Skircoat, Northowram, Hipperholme, Southowram, Bailiff Bridge. Ripponden will open this afternoon.

Elland Library closed at 1pm and Hebden Bridge Library will be closed all day.

Halifax Central Initative and the Queens Road Gym will be closed to the public today, alongside Calderdale Adult Learning Centre.

The Register Office is open as usual for customers who can get here safely. Appointments can be rearranged for those customers that are unable to attend.

Waste and Recycling services have been suspended for the day. A Council spokesperson said: "Where Waste collections are delayed due to bad weather we will always try to catch up, so please leave your bin out where it is safe to do so, trying not to block the pavement and we will get there as soon as we can, with crews planned to work all weekend.

"Any Recycling collections that have not been collected so far this week will not be revisited so could residents please take all receptacles back into their properties and we will collect on the scheduled collection day next week."