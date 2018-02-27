UPDATE: Calderdale schools forced to close for a second day as heavy snow hits the district

Schools in Calderdale have been forced to close for a second day as 'the Beast from the East' continues to bring snow to the borough.
Here a list of schools that have confirmed they have been forced to close:
Akroydon Primary Academy
Beech Hill School
Carr Green Primary School
Calder High School
Calder Primary School
Central Street Infant and Nursery
Cornholme J, I & N School
Dean Field Community Primary School
Elland CE (VA) J, I & N School
Fernylee Primary School
The Crossley Heath School
Stubbings Infant School
Todmorden High School
Warley Town School
The Halifax Academy
Heptonstall J, I & N School
Highbury School
Lee Mount Primary School
Lightcliffe Academy
Luddenden CE (VC) School
Moorside Community Primary School
Norland CE School
Rastrick High School
St Augustine’s CE (VA) J & I School (Halifax)
St Mary's CE (VC) J & I School (Sowerby Bridge)
Wood Bank School