UPDATE: Calderdale schools forced to close for a second day as heavy snow hits the district

Schools in Calderdale have been forced to close for a second day as 'the Beast from the East' continues to bring snow to the borough.

Here a list of schools that have confirmed they have been forced to close:

Schools closed in Calderdale

Akroydon Primary Academy

Beech Hill School

Carr Green Primary School

Calder High School

Calder Primary School

Central Street Infant and Nursery

Cornholme J, I & N School

Dean Field Community Primary School

Elland CE (VA) J, I & N School

Fernylee Primary School

The Crossley Heath School

Stubbings Infant School

Todmorden High School

Warley Town School

The Halifax Academy

Heptonstall J, I & N School

Highbury School

Lee Mount Primary School

Lightcliffe Academy

Luddenden CE (VC) School

Moorside Community Primary School

Norland CE School

Rastrick High School

St Augustine’s CE (VA) J & I School (Halifax)

St Mary's CE (VC) J & I School (Sowerby Bridge)

Wood Bank School