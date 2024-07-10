Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters are battling a fire in West Vale this morning (Wednesday).

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a vehicle fire on Saddleworth Road.

Firefighters were seen extinguishing the flames and police blocked Saddleworth Road between Long Wall and Stainland Road.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called this morning to West Vale to reports of a bus on fire.

“We sent two pumps from Halifax who extinguished the fire – they left the scene just after 11am.

“No reports of any injuries.”

Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call 999 and ask for the fire and rescue service.