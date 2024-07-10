UPDATE: Drama as firefighters called to put out bus fire in West Vale
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a vehicle fire on Saddleworth Road.
Firefighters were seen extinguishing the flames and police blocked Saddleworth Road between Long Wall and Stainland Road.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called this morning to West Vale to reports of a bus on fire.
“We sent two pumps from Halifax who extinguished the fire – they left the scene just after 11am.
“No reports of any injuries.”
