UPDATE: Drama as firefighters called to put out bus fire in West Vale

By Abigail Kellett
Published 10th Jul 2024, 10:20 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2024, 13:14 BST
Firefighters are battling a fire in West Vale this morning (Wednesday).

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a vehicle fire on Saddleworth Road.

Firefighters were seen extinguishing the flames and police blocked Saddleworth Road between Long Wall and Stainland Road.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called this morning to West Vale to reports of a bus on fire.

Firefighters are battling a fire in West Vale this morning.

“We sent two pumps from Halifax who extinguished the fire – they left the scene just after 11am.

“No reports of any injuries.”

Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call 999 and ask for the fire and rescue service.

For fire safety information and how to book a free home fire safety check, visit www.westyorksfire.gov.uk

