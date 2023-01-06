News you can trust since 1853
Update: Fire service attended a vehicle fire at multi-storey car park in Elland

Fire services attended a vehicle fire in Elland yesterday (Thursday).

The fire service in attendance in the Silk Mill area of Elland. Picture by Danny Grayson
Dewsbury Road was at the area around Silk Mill in the evening following reports of a vehicle fire.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called just after 5.30pm on Thursday to a vehicle on fire in a multi-storey car park at Dewsbury Road in Elland.

"Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and no one was injured. A structural engineer was called as the fire had warped a beam in the car park.

"Crews finally left the scene just before 8.30pm.”

