Update: Fire service attended a vehicle fire at multi-storey car park in Elland

The fire service in attendance in the Silk Mill area of Elland. Picture by Danny Grayson

Dewsbury Road was at the area around Silk Mill in the evening following reports of a vehicle fire.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called just after 5.30pm on Thursday to a vehicle on fire in a multi-storey car park at Dewsbury Road in Elland.

"Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and no one was injured. A structural engineer was called as the fire had warped a beam in the car park.

