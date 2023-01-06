Update: Fire service attended a vehicle fire at multi-storey car park in Elland
Fire services attended a vehicle fire in Elland yesterday (Thursday).
Dewsbury Road was at the area around Silk Mill in the evening following reports of a vehicle fire.
A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called just after 5.30pm on Thursday to a vehicle on fire in a multi-storey car park at Dewsbury Road in Elland.
"Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and no one was injured. A structural engineer was called as the fire had warped a beam in the car park.
"Crews finally left the scene just before 8.30pm.”