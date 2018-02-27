UPDATE: Halifax buses delayed as wintry weather hits

Halifax bus routes are facing wide-spread delays as snowfall continues to disrupt the region's road network.

Average delays of 20 minutes are in place across the First West Yorkshire services in Halifax, with some services experiencing delays of up to half an hour.

All bus services are currently running, however.

Calderdale Council have warned that some refuse and waste collections may be delayed due to the weather conditions.

Gritters have been out on the roads since 4am and continue to patrol the area.

The amber weather warning issued by the Met Office earlier has subsided and has been reduced to a yellow warning, which will continue until late tonight (Tuesday).

Met Office weather forecasts are predicting a mixture of snow and sleet throughout the day and temperatures are set to remain below freezing.