Update on Todmorden College plans to be discussed at coffee morning

Todmorden is moving closer to gaining its new community asset in the College building on Burnley Road.

The board of Todmorden Learning Centre and Community Hub, the community benefit company formed to save the college from demolition, have been working really hard alongside

Calderdale Council, Locality and others to get everything in place for an asset transfer in the next couple of months.

Although there is no date set yet, the group are aiming to hit the ground running as soon as they have control of the building.

In the meantime, there will be a 'Get Involved' Coffee Morning at the college on March 16 for residents to find out more about how they can volunteer.

There will be an update of progress and general plans for the building, as well as space for interested people to examine some of TLC Hub's policies and plans in more detail.

Board member Dave Wardell said: “We're all pretty excited as we move closer to taking control of the building, and although as a board we have a mountain of work to do leading up to that, we are also preparing for the point at which we can get in and start creating our new hub.

"At the coffee morning we're encouraging people to join different volunteer groups, so that as soon as the college is in our hands, it will be occupied by the people of Todmorden working together to make our vision of a community hub and learning centre a reality.”

The event will begin at 10.30am, with a presentation at 11am. Although tours of the college will not be available this time, anyone with an interest in hiring or leasing space can come and discuss this with board members, who will be available all morning to answer questions.

Dave added: “There's a myriad of different jobs will need doing, from basic painting, cleaning and DIY, creating a new website, producing a leaflet, staffing the reception, basic admin – the list is endless!

"There's bound to be a role to suit everyone regardless of level of skill or available time”

For more information about Todmorden Learning Centre and Community Hub visit www.tlchub.org.uk, search TodCollege on Facebook or contact the Secretary on 01706 815155.

