UPDATE: Police investigate Halifax acid attack

A man has been taken to hospital after he had acid thrown in his face in Halifax today.

The man, who is in his 30s, had the substance thrown in his face when he answered a knock at the door at his house on on Sandhall Green in Pellon early this morning (Friday).

Emergency services were called to the address at 5.45am.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: "I was up and saw all the flashing lights outside.

"Firefighters were hosing him down in the middle of the street and then I saw him stand up.

"You hear more and more about these kind of attacks - it's dreadful."

Firefighters, who were first on the scene, said they had to lean the man over outside while washing his face with water so the acid wouldn’t get on the rest of his body.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting log 225 of December 15.

Police say his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.