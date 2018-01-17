UPDATE: Which Calderdale schools are closed after the heavy overnight snowfall?

North Halifax Grammar School and Queensbury School are among the schools closed after heavy snowfall caused chaos on roads last night.

Both Primary and Secondary Halifax Pupil Referral Units are also closed, as is Denholme Primary. All other schools appear to be open.

Compared with some other areas of West Yorkshire including Bradford, Halifax schools appear to have got off relatively lightly with many roads clearing this morning.

A spokesperson for North Halifax Grammar School said:

"Routes to school in poor condition with more snow falling and forecast to continue. Impossible to guarantee students' safety. Hope to be back up and running tomorrow."