UPDATED: Burnley Road shut between Luddenden Foot and Mytholmroyd after man assaulted

A cordon was in place on Burnley Road and police were asking drivers to find an alternative route.

Calderdale District CID would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has CCTV of the incident at the junction of Burnley Road and Brearley Road in Luddenden Foot at around 3.20am today (Saturday).

They said a 52-year-old man was assaulted in the street and suffered serious head and facial injuries.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses

He was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries have been described as "not life-threatening".

A 26-year-old man was arrested shortly after the attack on suspicion of section 18 wounding.

Road closures have been in place in the location while crime scene investigations take place.

Detective Inspector Vicky Lawrance, of Calderdale CID, said: “We are conducting a number of enquiries into this incident which has left the victim with a number of facial and head injuries.

“An arrest was quickly made after the attack and a suspect remains in custody. It is not thought there was any wider risk to members of the public.

“While the attack did take place in the early hours we would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed what took place or have footage.

“Information can be given to Calderdale CID on 101 referencing crime number 13220175730 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

“It can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”