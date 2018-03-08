UPDATED: Main roads cleared after more heavy snow in Calderdale

Calderdale Council say they have cleared primary and secondary roads in the borough after the latest bout of heavy snowfall.

Snow blanketed the borough once again overnight, but the council say they will be retreating those roads at 6pm with a hazard patrol overnight and another treatment as necessary of the primary and secondary roads at 4am.

Bus company Metro says all services are operating in Calderdale, but they are delayed due to the weather conditions.

First West Yorkshire say they will be accepting other operators’ tickets due to the weather conditions.

There have also been delays at Leeds Bradford Airport, and passengers were advised to check with their airline about their flight.