UPDATED: More heavy snow causes travel disruption

Gritters and snowploughs have been deployed in Calderdale to help clear up the roads after the latest bout of heavy snowfall.

Snow has blanketed the borough once again overnight, and wasn’t exoected to stop until at least midday.

But road surfaces could then rise to six degrees, which will hopefully melt the lying snow.

Calderdale Highways have said they have gritters out treating roads and have called in additional tractor snowploughs to assist the effort.

Calderdale Council have said that their gritters will remain out as long as necessary to deal with the conditions, highways staff are out refilling grit bins and staff from Safer Cleaner Greener are out in the town centres clearing and salting the footways and pedestrian areas.

The West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit have advised that people don’t travel unless they need to as most roads over the West Yorkshire area are gridlocked.

Bus company Metro have described roads as “exceptionally” bad and say their services in Calderdale are serving main roads only.

The 537 omitting Stainland is operating via mount Ainley Top picking up normal route from Elland.

The 548 / 549 -is running between Halifax and Brighouse only. The 592 has been re-routed via Red Lees Road due to snow on Mount Lane.

Delays are expected on the 595. The 596 is terminating at Smithy Lane, Colden. And there are delays expected on the 901 service.

All Halifax services by Yorkshire Tiger are currently suspended.

First West Yorkshire say they will be accepting other operators’ tickets due to the weather conditions.

There are also delays at Leeds Bradford Airport, and passengers are advised to check with their airline about their flight.

There is currently congestion on the M62 eastbound at the Hartshead Moor services slip road between junction 25 (Brighouse) and junction 26 (M606).