UPDATED: Piece Hall in Halifax re-opens after power outage

Halifax's Piece Hall is open again after a power outage forced it to close.

By sarah fitton
Saturday, 11th December 2021, 5:31 pm
The hugely popular attraction had to ask shoppers and visitors to leave at around 3pm today (Saturday) because it had no electricity.

It is understood to have re-opened, following a health and safety check, at 5pm

Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust Nicky Chance-Thompson said the power cut was down to a National Grid outage.

Punk legends Buzzcocks are due to play at The Spiegeltent in The Piece Hall tonight.

