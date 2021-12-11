UPDATED: Piece Hall in Halifax re-opens after power outage

The Piece Hall in Halifax

The hugely popular attraction had to ask shoppers and visitors to leave at around 3pm today (Saturday) because it had no electricity.

It is understood to have re-opened, following a health and safety check, at 5pm

Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust Nicky Chance-Thompson said the power cut was down to a National Grid outage.