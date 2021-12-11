UPDATED: Piece Hall in Halifax re-opens after power outage
Halifax's Piece Hall is open again after a power outage forced it to close.
Saturday, 11th December 2021, 5:31 pm
The hugely popular attraction had to ask shoppers and visitors to leave at around 3pm today (Saturday) because it had no electricity.
It is understood to have re-opened, following a health and safety check, at 5pm
Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust Nicky Chance-Thompson said the power cut was down to a National Grid outage.
Punk legends Buzzcocks are due to play at The Spiegeltent in The Piece Hall tonight.