UPDATED: Reports of "explosion" and "popping" sounds as black plumes of smoke seen in Halifax town centre
HUGE plumes of black smoke have been spotted in Halifax this afternoon after a vehicle fire spread to a building.
Fire crews from five different stations - Halifax, Illingworth, Odsal, Cleckheaton and Huddersfield - plus an aerial platform, were called to the blaze on Boyne Street.
They had received reports of a vehicle fire which had spread to a building, understood to be a mechanics garage behind Briggs Priestley on Lord Street.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are still in attendance however the incident is now being scaled down."
This video, from Croft Myl on West Parade, shows the dramatic smoke coming from the town centre.
One of the Briggs Priestley team told the Courier they had heard "explosion" and "popping" sounds coming from the fire.
They spotted black smoke behind their building earlier this afternoon and called for the fire service.
She said they were not asked to leave their premises but had seen three or four fire engines and police at the scene.