Urgent appeal to find missing Halifax man Dale Anderson

Police officers in Calderdale are urgently seeking information about the whereabouts of Halifax man Dale Anderson.

The 40-year-old has been missing since 4.30am on Thursday February 6 2020.

Missing Halifax man Dale Anderson

Police are investigating a possible sighting of him at Hebdon Bridge railway station at 0700hrs – two-and-a-half hours after being reporting missing from home by his partner.

It is believed he may travel to the Manchester or Cumbria areas, where he has family connections.

There are concerns about Mr Anderson’s health, prompting an appeal for any sightings to be reported to police straight away.

He is described as 5ft8in-5ft9in tall, of medium build, with brown hair,

He has tattoos on his arms, including one of a British flag, a star and a tribal tattoo.

He was last known to be wearing a blue North Face coat, blue tracksuit bottoms, black and red Nike trainers and a black t-shirt.

Anyone who sees Mr Anderson or may have any information about where he might be is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via our live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us or call 101 quoting log 450 of 06/02/20.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here